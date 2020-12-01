NAMPA 2020 – Our Sister Paper Won Best In Show!

The Idaho Senior Independent, along with our our sister publication, the Montana Senior News, brought in a total of 23 awards from this year’s North American Mature Publishers Association (NAMPA) 2020 awards event.

Our Montana paper won BEST IN SHOW.

NAMPA, the only non-profit association of senior/boomer publications, announced its top awards for publishing excellence at the 2020 National Virtual Convention on October 7, 2020 via ZOOM conferencing. Publications were independently judged by the prestigious University of Missouri’s School of Journalism.

This year had 165 award winners in a wide variety of categories, including general excellence, writing/editing, design, content, concept, photography, and website excellence.

Commitment to Our Audience

“We hear from our readers often how we are doing, and these awards solidify our commitment to our audience,” said Bob Hunt, publisher of both papers. “Judged by one of the top journalism institutions, we know now that we rank with the best newspapers in America.”

Both publications have a long-standing presence in their respective states. With a current circulation of 36K across Montana, MSN has been providing content to the state’s 50+ demographic for more than 35 years, while the ISI paper, with a current circulation of 33K throughout Idaho, has been serving seniors for more than 16 years.

Recognition Three Years Running

This is the third year in a row the papers have received national recognition from the NAMPA awards.

“Our small team behind the curtain is producing quality, and I can’t be more proud,” said Hunt.

Breakdown of Awards

MONTANA SENIOR NEWS

First Place Recognition

Second Place Recognition

Third Place Recognition

Best In Show

Idaho Senior Independent

First Place Recognition

Most Improved Senior Issue: Opioid Crisis 1 and 2 (Debbie Burke and Dr. Ann Bukacek)



Second Place Recognition