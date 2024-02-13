Shelby’s Cape Cod Fish Chowder

By Shelby Alton
It’s soup time! This fish soup is hearty, healthy, fun to make, and absolutely delicious. Serve it with some crusty bread and snuggle in by the fire.
Serves: 4
Time: 30 minutes
Allergens: grains, nightshades, dairy
Ingredients
- 1 large chopped onion
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 3 large sliced potatoes
- 2 teaspoons salt
- ½ teaspoon basil
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 2 cups (0.47 l) water
- 1 pound (0.45 kg) fresh or frozen cod cut into cubes
- 1 can evaporated milk
- 1 can corn
- Parsley and Pimento
Directions
- Sauté onion in butter until soft
- In a large pot place onions and top with potatoes, salt, basil pepper, and water. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes.
- Place fish over potatoes. Cover and simmer until fish is flakey and potatoes are tender.
- Stir in corn (undrained) and evaporated milk. Heat until just boiling.
- Ladle into bowls and garnish with parsley and pimento.