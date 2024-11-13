Shelby’s Hawaiian Egg Rolls Appetizer

By Shelby Alton
Prep: 5 min | Cook: 5 min | Total: 10 min | Serves: 3+
Allergens
- Nuts
- FODMAPs
- Soy
- Grains
Tools
Ingredients
- 10 fresh spinach leaves, julienned
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cups fully cooked ham, coarsely chopped
- 4 water chestnuts, chopped
- ¼ cup undrained crushed pineapple
- 2 Tablespoons chopped green onions
- 1 Tablespoon soy sauce
- 7 egg roll wrappers
- Oil for frying
- Sweet-n-Sour Sauce or Plum Sauce
Directions
- In a saucepan, sauté spinach and ginger in olive oil for 1-2 minutes.
- In a bowl, combine the ham, water chestnuts, pineapple, onions, and soy sauce. Stir in the spinach mixture.
- Place 3 Tablespoons of the ham mixture in the center of each egg roll wrapper. Fold the bottom corner over the filling, fold the sides over filling towards center. “Glue” with a cornstarch and water slurry; roll tightly to seal.
- In a skillet, heat 1 inch of vegetable oil to 375 degrees (pretty hot). Fry egg rolls for 2 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels and serve hot with sauce or regular mustard.
- This recipe can be easily doubled for a larger crowd. ISI