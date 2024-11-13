Advertisement

Shelby’s Hawaiian Egg Rolls Appetizer

Hawaiian Egg Rolls

By Shelby Alton

Prep: 5 min | Cook: 5 min | Total: 10 min | Serves: 3+

Allergens

  • Nuts
  • FODMAPs
  • Soy
  • Grains

Tools

Ingredients

  • 10 fresh spinach leaves, julienned
  • ½ teaspoon ground ginger
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 cups fully cooked ham, coarsely chopped
  • 4 water chestnuts, chopped
  • ¼ cup undrained crushed pineapple
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped green onions
  • 1 Tablespoon soy sauce
  • 7 egg roll wrappers
  • Oil for frying
  • Sweet-n-Sour Sauce or Plum Sauce

Directions

  1. In a saucepan, sauté spinach and ginger in olive oil for 1-2 minutes.
  2. In a bowl, combine the ham, water chestnuts, pineapple, onions, and soy sauce. Stir in the spinach mixture.
  3. Place 3 Tablespoons of the ham mixture in the center of each egg roll wrapper. Fold the bottom corner over the filling, fold the sides over filling towards center. “Glue” with a cornstarch and water slurry; roll tightly to seal.
  4. In a skillet, heat 1 inch of vegetable oil to 375 degrees (pretty hot). Fry egg rolls for 2 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels and serve hot with sauce or regular mustard.
  5. This recipe can be easily doubled for a larger crowd. ISI

