Chicken breast is one of my least-favorite cuts of meat. So in looking for ways to make this rather bland protein into something more delectable, I came across Chicken Pepperoni. It was an instant hit.
Prep: 15 min+ | Cook: 45 min | Total: 60 min | Serves: 4
Allergens
- FODMAPs
- Nightshades
Tools
- Large Oven Safe Pan
- Wooden Stirring Spoon
- Chef’s Knife
- Cutting Board
- Meat Tenderizer (optional)
Ingredients
- 3 Chicken Breast, sliced
- Avocado Oil
- Sea Salt
- Black Pepper
- 1 TBSP Italian Seasoning
- ½ TBSP Smoked Paprika
- 2 TSP Red Pepper Flakes
- ½ Red Onion, diced (white will also work)
- 5 oz Pepperoni, thinly sliced, reserve 1 oz for topping
- 16 oz Roasted Red Peppers, roughly chopped
- 12 oz Cherry Tomatoes
- 4 Large Garlic Cloves, minced
- 8 oz Tomato Sauce
- 8 oz Tomato Paste
- 2 TBSP Balsamic Vinegar
- 6–8 Slices Fresh Mozzarella
- Fresh Basil for Garnish
Directions
Optional: Pound chicken breast to about ½ inch evenly to cut down on toughness
- Slice the chicken into bite sized pieces.
- On medium heat, in your large ovenproof pan, add approximately 2 TBSP avocado oil and cook the chicken until done and remove.
- Add some more oil to the pan and cook the onions until they begin to soften.
- Add in 4 oz of the pepperoni and render the fat, stirring in the onions.
- Preheat the oven to 450 °F (232.22 °C)
- Add in the red peppers, cherry tomatoes, tomato sauce, tomato paste, balsamic vinegar, garlic, spices and stir together.
- Let simmer for 10 minutes.
- Add the chicken back into the sauce, top with the mozzarella and reserved pepperoni.
- Bake until cheese is starting to brown and bubble. (approximately 5–10 minutes)
- Remove, top with torn basil pieces and serve.