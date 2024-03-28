Advertisement

By Jonathan Rimmel

Chicken breast is one of my least-favorite cuts of meat. So in looking for ways to make this rather bland protein into something more delectable, I came across Chicken Pepperoni. It was an instant hit.

Prep: 15 min+ | Cook: 45 min | Total: 60 min | Serves: 4

Allergens

  • FODMAPs
  • Nightshades

Tools

Ingredients

  • 3 Chicken Breast, sliced
  • Avocado Oil
  • Sea Salt
  • Black Pepper
  • 1 TBSP Italian Seasoning
  • ½ TBSP Smoked Paprika
  • 2 TSP Red Pepper Flakes
  • ½ Red Onion, diced (white will also work)
  • 5 oz Pepperoni, thinly sliced, reserve 1 oz for topping
  • 16 oz Roasted Red Peppers, roughly chopped
  • 12 oz Cherry Tomatoes
  • 4 Large Garlic Cloves, minced
  • 8 oz Tomato Sauce
  • 8 oz Tomato Paste
  • 2 TBSP Balsamic Vinegar
  • 6–8 Slices Fresh Mozzarella
  • Fresh Basil for Garnish

Directions

Optional: Pound chicken breast to about ½ inch evenly to cut down on toughness

  1. Slice the chicken into bite sized pieces.
  2. On medium heat, in your large ovenproof pan, add approximately 2 TBSP avocado oil and cook the chicken until done and remove.
  3. Add some more oil to the pan and cook the onions until they begin to soften.
  4. Add in 4 oz of the pepperoni and render the fat, stirring in the onions.
  5. Preheat the oven to 450 °F (232.22 °C)
  6. Add in the red peppers, cherry tomatoes, tomato sauce, tomato paste, balsamic vinegar, garlic, spices and stir together.
  7. Let simmer for 10 minutes.
  8. Add the chicken back into the sauce, top with the mozzarella and reserved pepperoni.
  9. Bake until cheese is starting to brown and bubble. (approximately 5–10 minutes)
  Remove, top with torn basil pieces and serve.





