Chicken breast is one of my least-favorite cuts of meat. So in looking for ways to make this rather bland protein into something more delectable, I came across Chicken Pepperoni. It was an instant hit.

Prep: 15 min+ | Cook: 45 min | Total: 60 min | Serves: 4

Ingredients

3 Chicken Breast, sliced

Avocado Oil

Sea Salt

Black Pepper

1 TBSP Italian Seasoning

½ TBSP Smoked Paprika

2 TSP Red Pepper Flakes

½ Red Onion, diced (white will also work)

5 oz Pepperoni, thinly sliced, reserve 1 oz for topping

16 oz Roasted Red Peppers, roughly chopped

12 oz Cherry Tomatoes

4 Large Garlic Cloves, minced

8 oz Tomato Sauce

8 oz Tomato Paste

2 TBSP Balsamic Vinegar

6–8 Slices Fresh Mozzarella

Fresh Basil for Garnish

Directions

Optional: Pound chicken breast to about ½ inch evenly to cut down on toughness