Junior League of Boise To Host Second Annual Derby Day Event

February 28, 2024

BOISE, ID—On May 4, 2024, the Junior League of Boise (JLB), a dedicated nonprofit organization of women volunteers, will host their second annual Derby Day Gala at The Club at SpurWing. Since 1928, JLB has been tirelessly serving the Treasure Valley, and this event will serve as a vital support for their ongoing mission: to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training.

The Derby Day Gala will be a grand affair featuring a VIP reception, auction, raffle, dinner, and dancing. Sponsors are being sought to support the event, with sponsorship levels starting at $1,000. Top sponsorship levels still available include The Hors d’Oeuvre and Bourbon and Bar sponsorships, both at $2,5000; the Kentucky Run sponsorship at $5,000; and the Presenting Sponsorship at $10,000. All sponsorship levels provide an exciting way to have a clear presence at the Gala, and to support the JLB mission. Tickets and tables are also still available. For sponsorship or ticket details, visit jlb.afrogs.org.

Funds raised through our Derby Day Gala will support the Junior League of Boise’s new strategic focus, Hunger and Food Insecurity in the Treasure Valley. As part of JLB’s community impact, the organization is committed to educating its members and the community, empowering individuals to act, and supporting local organizations that aim to improve conditions for those most underserved in the Boise community.

About the Junior League of Boise

The Junior League of Boise, a non-profit, is one of Idaho’s longest-standing, successful, and sustainable women’s organizations, providing the Treasure Valley with volunteer services and projects for over 96 years. Its past projects include the Boise School Volunteer Program, 2-1-1 Idaho Careline, and the Discovery Center of Idaho. The Junior League of Boise is committed to the development of the potential of women, nurturing women’s leadership and empowerment, and working collaboratively to affect positive change. JLB promotes volunteerism, and improves the community through the effective action and the commitment of trained volunteers. Additional information about the Junior League of Boise is available at www.jlboise.org.

About The Club at SpurWing

The Club at Spurwing is a private country club with two prestigious courses – a 9-hole par three Challenge course and an 18-hole Championship course, which is the longest private course in the valley, playing 7,300 yards (6.68 km) from the tips. SpurWing offers its members a newly renovated fitness center, tennis courts, and an on-site personal trainer. The Club at Spurwing is an excellent location to host events of any kind, with the capacity to hold ~300 guests! The Club at Spurwing has been in the valley since 1995 and is locally owned and operated. theclubatspurwing.com