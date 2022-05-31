June July 2022 Issue

Articles Found in This Issue

Two men standing in the Snake River in Idaho, holding a 10-foot White Sturgeon
Photo courtesy Idaho Fish & Game
 White Sturgeon: Monsters of the Snake - White Sturgeon this size are the stuff angler dreams are made of. Check the regs, get out there, and try your hand at catching one of the monsters of the Snake.
Close-up photo of a senior's hand holding a fork and twirling spaghetti from a pasta bowl.
© Blaz Kure, Bigstock.com
 Kidnapping Grandad: Sometimes It’s OK to Lie - I knew my stubborn Grandfather better than anyone, so I made a bold initial move and opted for the white lie — I had a strong sense that it would work.
Illustration for an obituary pirate
 Beware of Obituary Pirates - SCAM ALERT: Pirates sail the internet seas, looting and plundering treasure from a surprising source: obituaries. 
Photo of Iris Apfel, 100-year-old fashionista
 Fashion forward: 100-Year-Old Iris Apfel Intersects Textiles, Fashion, History - Metropolitan Museum of Art called Iris Apfel one of America’s quintessential stylemakers when it showcased her costume jewelry and clothing collection.
Mel Bartholemew teaching seniors Square Foot Gardening — a method for growing more in less space.
Photo courtesy of the Square Foot Gardening Foundation
 Upgrade Your Garden Mojo with Square Foot Gardening - Mel Bartholomew came up with Square Foot Gardening in 1975, to make gardening more accessible, efficient, and successful for every level of grower. 
Photo of Bob Hunt, publisher of the Idaho Senior Independent
 Publisher Letter: Fix It Yourself with YouTube - Choose to revitalize things yourself. You will feel the pride of accomplishment upon completion, and you’ll save money and, perhaps, a 13-mile tow into town.
Clara dancing with the Nutcracker Prince
 Nutcracker Keeps on Giving - Jennifer Sager was determined to produce the beloved holiday ballet The Nutcracker as a gift to southeastern Idaho decades ago. 
Holiday chocolate
© State Point Media
 Holiday Chocolate Treats - Impressive holiday chocolate desserts don’t need to be tricky or time consuming to prepare. You can make fun creations to savor and share.
Winter Decorating
© McIninch, Bigstock.com.
 Winter Decorating - Winter doesn’t have to be dull. Step outside on a sunny day and gather branches, twigs, berries, and cones to use for winter decorating.
Base Ward cutting a tree.
 Base Ward Carries on Family Tree-Cutting Tradition - Base Ward understands the quest and unhurried pleasure of picking the perfect Christmas tree — not too plump or skinny, too tall or short.