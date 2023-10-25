Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Tweet Email

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

An Event Where Kids Can Create, Explore, and be Inspired

November 11th At Expo Idaho

Meridian, ID—Calling all Moms, Dads, and Grandparents! Don’t miss the Kids Discovery Expo Saturday November 11th from 10am to 4pm at Expo Idaho where children Explore, Create and Discover. Fascinate the Kiddos with action packed entertainment and heart pumping excitement.

Your admission covers activities including small animal petting area, jump houses, inflatables, rock climbing wall, reptiles exhibit, tsunami wave, magic show, interactive LEGO bus, library bookmobile, and special appearances from your favorite Superheroes and Princesses. Also, come explore the 85+ Interactive Exhibits! Paid activities include face painting, bubble soccer, spin art, and food trucks.

Join us for a FREE stage performance by the wild and wacky scientist, Dr. Picklestein, Reptile Adventures, Princess Story and Sing-Along, Magic Show and More!

Single tickets are $5 and a Family Pass is $20. Tickets can be pre-purchased online at KidsDiscoveryExpo.com or pay cash at the door. Free for Veterans, Active Military, and their family (valid military ID required).

This year’s event is in support of the Treasure Valley Children’s Theatre.

Event Hours:

Saturday, November 11th: 10am to 4pm at Expo Idaho

5610 N Glenwood, Boise, ID 83714

A special thank you to our Title Sponsor, Idaho Immunization Program!

Sponsors include: Idaho Immunization Program, Idaho Immunization Coalition, New Horizon Academy, Rocky Mountain Roll, GoGo Squeez, Encore Creative Center, Westmark Credit Union, Sylvan Learning, Kissin 92.3, Magic 97.9, Building STEAM, Block & Roll Bus

For questions contact IBL Events, 208-376-0464 or [email protected].