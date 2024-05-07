Advertisement

Shelby’s Lemon Fluff

By Shelby Alton

My grandmother would make this recipe as a treat for her grandchildren. It’s an “old timey” dessert. I found the original in a cookbook she had. Yummy!

Serves: 12

Allergens:

  • Dairy
  • Sugar
  • Grains
Ingredients

14 ounce can (1 ¾ cups) evaporated milk

4 ounce package of lemon flavored gelatine

1 ¾ cups hot water

¼ cup lemon juice

1 cup sugar

1 ½ cups vanilla wafer crumbs

Directions
  1. Chill unopened can of milk in refrigerator until icy cold, about 3 to 4 hours.
  2. Dissolve gelatin in hot water.
  3. Chill until partially set.
  4. Whip until light and fluffy.
  5. Add lemon juice and sugar.
  6. Whip chilled milk and fold into gelatin mixture.
  7. Line bottom of a 13-inch pan with crumbs.
  8. Pour gelatin mixture over.
  9. Top with remaining crumbs.
  10. Chill until firm.
  11. Cut into squares and center each with a maraschino cherry. ISI

