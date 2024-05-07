Shelby’s Lemon Fluff

By Shelby Alton
My grandmother would make this recipe as a treat for her grandchildren. It’s an “old timey” dessert. I found the original in a cookbook she had. Yummy!
Serves: 12
Allergens:
- Dairy
- Sugar
- Grains
Ingredients
14 ounce can (1 ¾ cups) evaporated milk
4 ounce package of lemon flavored gelatine
1 ¾ cups hot water
¼ cup lemon juice
1 cup sugar
1 ½ cups vanilla wafer crumbs
Directions
- Chill unopened can of milk in refrigerator until icy cold, about 3 to 4 hours.
- Dissolve gelatin in hot water.
- Chill until partially set.
- Whip until light and fluffy.
- Add lemon juice and sugar.
- Whip chilled milk and fold into gelatin mixture.
- Line bottom of a 13-inch pan with crumbs.
- Pour gelatin mixture over.
- Top with remaining crumbs.
- Chill until firm.
- Cut into squares and center each with a maraschino cherry.