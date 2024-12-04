Santa, Idaho Residents Radiate Goodwill Year-Round

Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Post Email

By Dianna Troyer

Seeking seasonal cheer, Christmas celebrants are often drawn to small towns with names hinting of the holidays. Those unable to travel to nearly 90 towns with festive names do so vicariously through collecting holiday pictorial postmarks found by googling “post offices with Christmas names.”

Collectors put their stamped addressed holiday correspondence in a large envelope or box, label it “Christmas re-mailing,” and address and mail it to the post master in the town of choice.

Idaho has the small town of Santa. California has Hallelujah Junction. Arizona offers Snow, Humbug, and Silverbell. Festive names in Florida include Holiday, Star, Angel City, and Saint Nicholas.

“People from all over the U.S. and world who want a holiday postmark send their mail here,” said Susie Anderson, an employee of the St. Marie’s Post Office in northern Idaho who fills in at nearby Santa when needed. “We do it by hand when there’s a lull of customers in the lobby.”

Some people in the remote unincorporated town of 250, named for nearby Santa Anna Creek, even become Santa. Through a local program at the office, residents pick up a family’s name registered confidentially with a Secret Santa program.

“Customers adopt a local family and drop off gifts to be delivered to them,” Anderson said.

The seasonal spirit of giving is ongoing long after the holiday season ends. If residents need a hand, they post a note on a community bulletin board.

“Internet is sparse here, so people keep in touch by reading the board or visiting with each other at the post office.”

In towns everywhere, not only in Santa, the spirit of goodwill and giving can last year-round with volunteerism. Opportunities nationwide are listed by zip code at www.justserve.org. ISI

To help grandchildren write a letter to Santa at North Pole, Alaska, the Postal Service officer’s advice at https://about.usps.com/newsroom/national-releases/2019/1112-greetings-from-the-north-pole-post-office.htm.