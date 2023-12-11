Advertisement

Shelby’s Chocolate Krinkle Cookies

Plate of crinkle cookies

These chocolaty, chewy cookies are good any time of year but especially during the holiday season. They look like they have been kissed by a snowflake!

Whisk together:
  • 1 cup (0.24 l) flour
  • ½ cup unsweetened cocoa
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda
Melt:
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 4 ounces (0.15 kg) unsweetened chocolate
Mix:
  • 1 ½ cups brown sugar
  • 3 eggs
  • 4 teaspoons espresso powder (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  1. Add the cooled melted chocolate and butter and mix. Add dry ingredients and mix. Let this sit on your counter for about 10 minutes.
  2. Roll about 2 tablespoons dough into balls. Roll these first in granulated sugar and then powdered sugar.
  3. Place on an ungreased cookie sheet and bake for 12 minutes at 350F degrees. MSN

