Shelby’s Chocolate Krinkle Cookies

These chocolaty, chewy cookies are good any time of year but especially during the holiday season. They look like they have been kissed by a snowflake!
Whisk together:
- 1 cup (0.24 l) flour
- ½ cup unsweetened cocoa
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
Melt:
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 4 ounces (0.15 kg) unsweetened chocolate
Mix:
- 1 ½ cups brown sugar
- 3 eggs
- 4 teaspoons espresso powder (optional)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- Add the cooled melted chocolate and butter and mix. Add dry ingredients and mix. Let this sit on your counter for about 10 minutes.
- Roll about 2 tablespoons dough into balls. Roll these first in granulated sugar and then powdered sugar.
- Place on an ungreased cookie sheet and bake for 12 minutes at 350F degrees. MSN