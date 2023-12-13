Shelby’s Holiday Drink Recipes

Everyone should have some good drink recipes to use during the holidays and winter season. Here are some of my favorites.
Hot Buttered Rum
- 1 lb (0.45 kg) butter, softened
- 2 cups (0.47 l) brown sugar
- 1 qt vanilla ice cream, softened
- 2 tablespoons vanilla
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- Mix butter and brown sugar until well combined. Ad Ice cream, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Place in covered container in refrigerator.
- Make the drink by placing 2 heaping tablespoons of batter in a mug. Add boiling water to fill cup, then add a shot of your favorite rum and stir well.
Eggnog
I have had this recipe for many years. Originally, it came from my mother. Where she got it is unknown.
- 6 eggs separated
- 1 ½ cups sugar
- 1 ½ cups light cream
- Nutmeg to taste
- Beat egg yolks until well mixed. Add 1 cup (0.24 l) of sugar and beat until dissolved.
- In a separate bowl, beat egg whites until stiff. Add ½ cup sugar.
- Combine both mixtures and refrigerate.
- When serving, add a shot of rum or rye whiskey if desired.
Tom and Jerry Batter
The original recipe was from the early 1800s by a man named Pierre Egar (or so it is said). It’s a family favorite. I found this one in my grandmother’s day planner from 1943.
- 6 eggs, separated
- 2 cups (0.47 l) sugar
- ½ teaspoon allspice
- ½ teaspoon cloves
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 ½ ounces of spiced rum, brandy, or whiskey
- Mix sugar and spices in a small bowl. In another bowl, beat egg yolks until light. Add half of the sugar mixture and mix until well blended. Set aside.
- In another bowl, mix, beat egg whites until stiff. Add remaining sugar mixture until well blended.
- Mix both mixtures together and refrigerate until ready to use.
- There are many ways to serve this drink. One would be to add 2 tablespoons of batter to a mug, add boiling water and spiced rum, brandy, or whiskey. Another option is to add 2 tablespoons of batter to a cup of hot chocolate (a child pleaser). Or just add 2 tablespoons to warm milk or eggnog. ISI