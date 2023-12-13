Shelby’s Holiday Drink Recipes

Share to social media Share Share Pin Share Tweet Email

Everyone should have some good drink recipes to use during the holidays and winter season. Here are some of my favorites.

Hot Buttered Rum

1 lb (0.45 kg) butter, softened

2 cups (0.47 l) brown sugar

1 qt vanilla ice cream, softened

2 tablespoons vanilla

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

Mix butter and brown sugar until well combined. Ad Ice cream, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Place in covered container in refrigerator. Make the drink by placing 2 heaping tablespoons of batter in a mug. Add boiling water to fill cup, then add a shot of your favorite rum and stir well.

Eggnog

I have had this recipe for many years. Originally, it came from my mother. Where she got it is unknown.

6 eggs separated

1 ½ cups sugar

1 ½ cups light cream

Nutmeg to taste

Beat egg yolks until well mixed. Add 1 cup (0.24 l) of sugar and beat until dissolved. In a separate bowl, beat egg whites until stiff. Add ½ cup sugar. Combine both mixtures and refrigerate. When serving, add a shot of rum or rye whiskey if desired.

Tom and Jerry Batter

The original recipe was from the early 1800s by a man named Pierre Egar (or so it is said). It’s a family favorite. I found this one in my grandmother’s day planner from 1943.

6 eggs, separated

2 cups (0.47 l) sugar

½ teaspoon allspice

½ teaspoon cloves

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 ½ ounces of spiced rum, brandy, or whiskey

Mix sugar and spices in a small bowl. In another bowl, beat egg yolks until light. Add half of the sugar mixture and mix until well blended. Set aside. In another bowl, mix, beat egg whites until stiff. Add remaining sugar mixture until well blended. Mix both mixtures together and refrigerate until ready to use. There are many ways to serve this drink. One would be to add 2 tablespoons of batter to a mug, add boiling water and spiced rum, brandy, or whiskey. Another option is to add 2 tablespoons of batter to a cup of hot chocolate (a child pleaser). Or just add 2 tablespoons to warm milk or eggnog. ISI

