Shelby’s Simple and Tasty Veggie Salad

By Shelby Alton
SALAD INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup frozen peas
- ½ cup diced shallot
- ½ cup diced red pepper
- ½ cup diced tomato (take out seeds first)
- ½ cup grated carrot
- 1 cup sliced mushrooms
- ½ cup diced celery
- chopped scallions for garnish
DRESSING INGREDIENTS
- ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
- ⅓ cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- salt and pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS
- Thaw peas by running warm water over them. Drain well.
- In a bowl mix salad ingredients.
- Combine dressing ingredients and pour over the salad ingredients.
- Serve on a bed of lettuce or on leaf lettuce. Garnish with chopped scallions.
This also make’s a complete meal with the addition of cooked rice and diced ham or crumbled cooked bacon.
Canned and drained corn or green beans are a great addition too. ISI