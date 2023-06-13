Advertisement

Shelby’s Simple and Tasty Veggie Salad

Shelbys Simple Salad
By Shelby Alton

SALAD INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • ½ cup diced shallot
  • ½ cup diced red pepper
  • ½ cup diced tomato (take out seeds first)
  • ½ cup grated carrot
  • 1 cup sliced mushrooms
  • ½ cup diced celery
  • chopped scallions for garnish
 

DRESSING INGREDIENTS

 

DIRECTIONS

  1. Thaw peas by running warm water over them. Drain well.
  2. In a bowl mix salad ingredients.
  3. Combine dressing ingredients and pour over the salad ingredients.
  4. Serve on a bed of lettuce or on leaf lettuce. Garnish with chopped scallions.
 

This also make’s a complete meal with the addition of cooked rice and diced ham or crumbled cooked bacon.
Canned and drained corn or green beans are a great addition too. ISI

