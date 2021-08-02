August September 2021 Issue

Engage Your Creativity with Art Classes - By KATHLEEN MULROY Can engaging our creativity help us thrive as we age? Ongoing research into the possible benefits of visual arts classes, singing group programs, and theater training for older adults suggests participating in the arts may improve health, well-being, and independence. According to the National Institute on Aging, older adults involved in the… Read More » Engage Your Creativity with Art Classes

© marilyna, Bigstock.com Idaho Master Gardeners Making People Grow - Master Gardeners are dedicated volunteers in their communities, acting as official horticultural representatives of county extension offices.

Walking Tours: In Step with Montana and Idaho History - Boise is the place to be for arts and architecture walking tours that will have you rethinking what you know about Idaho’s capital city.