August September 2021 Issue

Articles Found in This Issue
Engage Your Creativity with Art Classes - By KATHLEEN MULROY Can engaging our creativity help us thrive as we age? Ongoing research into the possible benefits of visual arts classes, singing group programs, and theater training for older adults suggests participating in the arts may improve health, well-being, and independence. According to the National Institute on Aging, older adults involved in the… Read More »Engage Your Creativity with Art Classes
Nancy Stoller Kunau Swims — and Sings and Dances — in the Pool - By DIANNA TROYER It’s never too late to learn to swim, insists longtime swim instructor Nancy Stoller Kunau, 59, who teaches aquatic activities in southeastern Idaho. She has been teaching most of her life—43 years, in fact—at the Burley Swimming Pool, making her students laugh along with her as she sings and dances her way… Read More »Nancy Stoller Kunau Swims — and Sings and Dances — in the Pool
© marilyna, Bigstock.comIdaho Master Gardeners Making People Grow - Master Gardeners are dedicated volunteers in their communities, acting as official horticultural representatives of county extension offices.
Walking Tours: In Step with Montana and Idaho History - Boise is the place to be for arts and architecture walking tours that will have you rethinking what you know about Idaho’s capital city.
© Victority, Bigstock.comSeared Ahi Tuna Steaks & Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus - By JONATHAN RIMMEL Ah yes, tuna, beef of the sea. Here’s a nice island-inspired dish packed with flavor. Prep time: Approximately 15 minutes Total cooking time: Up to 35 minutes Servings: 4 INGREDIENTS Avocado oil (you could also use coconut oil, but avocado will be more stable at higher temperatures) 4 Ahi Tuna Steaks (Sushi-Grade Preferred)… Read More »Seared Ahi Tuna Steaks & Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus
Anyone Can Do It: Prime Time for Disc Golf - It's never too late to start! World champion in disc golf, Jon Graff, 73, was just getting started in his golden years.