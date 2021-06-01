Articles Found in This Issue
Yankee Fork Gold Dredge lures Mackay volunteers linked to its past - by DIANNA TROYER Resembling a plump ark stranded in a mountain pond, the historic Yankee Fork Gold Dredge in central Idaho is among the best-preserved gold dredges in the continental United States and a five-star rated destination on Trip Advisor. Every summer, it not only lures visitors from throughout the nation but also devoted volunteers…
Gary Edwards Speaks A Universal Language - When it comes to music, Gary Edwards has probably done it: teaching, recording, producing, and performing since he was 16.
© Nick Fox, Bigstock.comBucket List: Overland from London to Kathmandu - I didn’t know it, but the trip I was about to embark upon would change my life—a 2-1/2-month overland journey from London to Kathmandu.
Photo by Dianna TroyerCarl Erickson Lathes Wood with Memories - “That’s what this is all about—making something with wood that will keep memories alive,” says Carl Erickson, 65, of southeastern Idaho.
Valkyrie’s Flight: Tail of a Plane Crash Rescuer - If you hear “Flight of the Valkyries,” recall the plane crash rescue dog named after folklore of Valkyries carrying dead heroes to Valhalla.
Letter from the Publisher: Stay Off the Roof - Finding out lately that getting on ladders is not for our audience or me. My best advice for you this summer is to stay off the roof.